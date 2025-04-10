Rhea Ripley & Bianca Belair to be sidelined at WrestleMania 41 after shocking WWE returns? Possibility explored

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY are set to compete in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. With three top stars in it, it is one of the most unpredictable matches on the card. However, Ripley and Belair may suffer a massive setback at The Show of Shows due to a shocking turn of events, following which they may be sidelined.

Ad

Asuka and Kairi Sane could make a shocking return in Las Vegas and help IYO SKY retain the Women's World Championship. Both superstars have been away from television due to injuries. They recently shared pictures of them working at the gym and have also started taking bumps. It's an indication that the Damage CTRL members are gearing up for a blockbuster return.

During the final moments of the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41, Kairi Sane and Asuka could emerge from the shadows. They may sneak attack Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair while the referee is distracted. This would allow IYO SKY to take advantage of the situation and claim a quick victory to retain her coveted title.

Ad

Trending

Following that, Damage CTRL could stand tall in the ring, basking in glory. All three members of the faction could unleash a merciless attack on Ripley and Belair, officially turning heel in the process. The nature of the attack could be so severe that Mami and The EST could be sidelined for a few weeks after their Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

IYO SKY recently won the Women's World Title, and losing the gold so soon could heavily affect her credibility. Also, if Kairi and Asuka's return is on the cards, WrestleMania can indeed be the ideal stage for it to happen. However, this is entirely speculation at this point, and it remains to be seen how things shape up.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair to be out of the Women's World Title picture after WrestleMania 41?

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have been around the Women's World Title for the past few weeks. Both women have been on a mission to win the coveted title. However, WrestleMania 41 could be their last shot, and their failure to capture the gold in Vegas could push them out of the world title picture on RAW.

Ad

Neither of the two stars may receive another shot at the Women's World Title for a while. The post-WrestleMania season marks the beginning of fresh feuds, and WWE may look to do the same with IYO SKY's title. Meanwhile, Belair and Ripley could get involved in other feuds.

The Eradicator may chase the Women's Intercontinental Title on RAW, the championship she has never won. Moreover, Bianca Belair could remain on SmackDown during WWE's upcoming Draft to start a feud with Naomi or Jade Cargill. If it happens, it may breathe new life into the women's division.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It all depends on what WWE's creative head, Triple H, has in store. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley following WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More