Rhea Ripley & Bianca Belair to be sidelined at WrestleMania 41 after shocking WWE returns? Possibility explored

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY are set to compete in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. With three top stars in it, it is one of the most unpredictable matches on the card. However, Ripley and Belair may suffer a massive setback at The Show of Shows due to a shocking turn of events, following which they may be sidelined.
Asuka and Kairi Sane could make a shocking return in Las Vegas and help IYO SKY retain the Women's World Championship. Both superstars have been away from television due to injuries. They recently shared pictures of them working at the gym and have also started taking bumps. It's an indication that the Damage CTRL members are gearing up for a blockbuster return.
During the final moments of the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41, Kairi Sane and Asuka could emerge from the shadows. They may sneak attack Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair while the referee is distracted. This would allow IYO SKY to take advantage of the situation and claim a quick victory to retain her coveted title.
Following that, Damage CTRL could stand tall in the ring, basking in glory. All three members of the faction could unleash a merciless attack on Ripley and Belair, officially turning heel in the process. The nature of the attack could be so severe that Mami and The EST could be sidelined for a few weeks after their Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.
IYO SKY recently won the Women's World Title, and losing the gold so soon could heavily affect her credibility. Also, if Kairi and Asuka's return is on the cards, WrestleMania can indeed be the ideal stage for it to happen. However, this is entirely speculation at this point, and it remains to be seen how things shape up.
Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair to be out of the Women's World Title picture after WrestleMania 41?
Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have been around the Women's World Title for the past few weeks. Both women have been on a mission to win the coveted title. However, WrestleMania 41 could be their last shot, and their failure to capture the gold in Vegas could push them out of the world title picture on RAW.
Neither of the two stars may receive another shot at the Women's World Title for a while. The post-WrestleMania season marks the beginning of fresh feuds, and WWE may look to do the same with IYO SKY's title. Meanwhile, Belair and Ripley could get involved in other feuds.
The Eradicator may chase the Women's Intercontinental Title on RAW, the championship she has never won. Moreover, Bianca Belair could remain on SmackDown during WWE's upcoming Draft to start a feud with Naomi or Jade Cargill. If it happens, it may breathe new life into the women's division.
It all depends on what WWE's creative head, Triple H, has in store. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley following WrestleMania 41.