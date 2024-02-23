Rhea Ripley to break 3 years old WWE record at Elimination Chamber? Analyzing the clues from the Press Event

Rhea Ripley got a tremendous ovation at the Elimination Chamber press event in Perth. The Women’s World Champion got into a heated war of words with her opponent for this Saturday, Nia Jax. The interaction would probably have turned physical if not for Triple H’s intervention.

Given that the Premium Live Event is taking place in Rhea’s home country of Australia, Triple H may book the Eradicator versus the Irresistible Force as the main event tomorrow night – breaking a three-year-old WWE record.

For those wondering, the last women’s main event took place three years ago at WrestleMania 37 when Bianca Belair and Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) squared off for the SmackDown Women’s Championship on Night 1.

The EST would defeat The Boss to win her first SmackDown Women’s Championship. Speaking of championship, Bianca will compete in the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to determine the next challenger to the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

What happened after Rhea Ripley’s confrontation with Nia Jax at the Elimination Chamber press event?

At the Elimination Chamber press event, Rhea Ripley splashed a drink on Nia Jax. Before Nia could do anything, Chief Content Officer Triple H. Mami took her to the back, who then hyped the crowd big time for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

While Michael Cole and Corey Graves were wrapping up the festivities, Grayson Waller interrupted them to announce the press event would end with a shoey toast.

The Aussie Icon gave the Women’s World Champion a drink to pour into her shoe for a shoey toast.

Waller is set to host The Grayson Waller Effect with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Champion hopeful Cody Rhodes as his guests tomorrow night.

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the event as it airs.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE