Rhea Ripley chops off chunk of WWE Superstar's hair after he insulted her

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020

Rhea Ripley featured in this week's SMUG video

Regular followers of Elliot Sexton’s social media accounts will know that he has a weekly series on his YouTube channel, SMUG, which often features skits involving fellow in-character Superstars from the WWE roster.

On this week’s episode, the NXT Superstar had a chunk of his hair chopped off by Rhea Ripley, who confronted Sexton after he insulted her and claimed that she would not make it onto RAW or SmackDown.

Why did Rhea Ripley cut Elliot Sexton’s hair?

As you can see from the footage above, Rhea Ripley knocked on Elliot Sexton’s door at the start of the video, and he showed an image to the camera of the NXT Women’s Champion sending him dozens of ‘scissor’ emojis on Christmas Day.

Sexton accused Ripley of being obsessed with cutting his hair off, prompting her to remind him that he told her when they last spoke that she would not compete on RAW or SmackDown.

However, not only has she done both of those things since then, but she has gone on to defeat Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler, becoming the NXT Women’s Champion in the process, while she also led her teams to victory at NXT TakeOver: WarGames and Survivor Series.

Sexton took full credit for those triumphs, telling Ripley that he motivated her to become a success, and he asked why she wanted to cut his hair when he knows she is not actually going to do it.

Ripley responded by saying Sexton is a “horrible person” and she wants to see him suffer. She then said she was just joking and started to hug him, only to cut a clump of his hair behind his back at the end of the video.