Rhea Ripley to confront Dirty Dom, new member, and more - 4 twists that could happen with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

WWE has been home to many great factions over the years. Legendary stables and groups such as D-Generation X, Evolution, The Shield, The Hart Foundation, and The Nation of Domination are still fondly remembered to this very day.

The company has also had many excellent factions in recent years. This includes The Bloodline, Damage CTRL, Imperium, and Latino World Order, among others. Perhaps one of the most successful of this and any era is The Judgment Day.

The Judgment Day stable comprises of JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. While there has certainly been drama off and on, there is no denying the success that the faction has achieved.

Still, there is constant turmoil within the group and that could lead to some interesting twists. In fact, some could happen as soon as on RAW tonight. This article will look at a handful of possible twists for the group, which could include a new member joining and another being kicked out.

Below are four twists that could happen with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

#4. Carlito could be voted into the faction against Damian Priest's wishes

As noted, The Judgment Day is a five-person stable at the moment. With that being said, it has had some issues thanks to both Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley dealing with injuries that have taken them out of WWE in-ring action.

There could be a new member of the stable, however. Carlito has been hanging around the WWE faction and Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh all seem to want to give him a chance.

While Priest doesn't seem as interested in having Carlito as part of the group, he could be out-voted on RAW. Finn, JD, and Dirty Dom could vote Carlito in, which may cause more tension within the faction.

#3. Damian Priest could be kicked out of the group

Damian Priest having issues with Carlito is just one of many problems the current World Heavyweight Champion has had with The Judgment Day. It seems like new issues arise between Damian and members of the WWE faction every single week.

For example, Priest keeps insisting Finn Balor and JD McDonagh stop interfering in his business, but the duo continues to do so anyway. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio is off doing his own thing, which seemingly annoys the WWE champion. This doesn't even include his frustrations towards Carlito.

All of his frustration has led to Priest routinely yelling at or lecturing his stablemates and it could backfire come RAW. Damian could be jumped by Finn, JD, Dirty Dom, and even Carlito. From there, Priest could be ousted from the group like Edge was two years prior.

#2. Liv Morgan could join The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan is on top of the world right now in WWE. She recently won the Women's World Championship by defeating Becky Lynch and then retained the prized title last week thanks to alleged accidental help from The Judgment Day during a skirmish with Braun Strowman.

That wasn't where last week's chaos ended, however. Just as WWE Monday Night RAW was going off the air, Liv Morgan walked up to Dominik Mysterio and shockingly kissed the former North American Champion in front of the world.

While it is possible that Mysterio didn't like it and is dedicated to Mami, there's a very real chance that he not only enjoyed the kiss, but had been purposely helping Liv. If he has been, Morgan could be introduced as a new member of the stable. This would further stick it to Rhea Ripley, which Morgan would love.

#1. Rhea Ripley could return to WWE RAW to confront Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley is currently out injured thanks to a backstage assault from Liv Morgan. The Miracle Kid has been on what she calls the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, which included taking the Women's World Championship from Rhea and beyond.

The kiss last week was very likely another part of the aforementioned Liv Morgan Revenge Tour. WWE fans were shocked and potentially so was Dominik Mysterio, but Liv seems to be calculated in everything she's doing. Still, whether Dirty Dom is purposely part of these plans or not, he could end up in hot water of it.

There is a chance that Mami will return to WWE television despite remaining injured to confront Mysterio. She could drill him on helping Liv twice and the kiss in the hopes of getting answers. Rhea could also dump Dirty Dom in the middle of the ring, which would be humiliating for the former champion.

