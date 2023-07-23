Rhea Ripley to cost Dominik Mysterio his NXT North American Championship soon? Massive swerve explored 

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's relationship has become one of the hottest acts in WWE, courtesy of their incredible chemistry. However, the inseparable duo could soon part ways as the company could be planning a major swerve in the coming days.

A recent report has suggested that The Judgment Day could soon break up. The report further states that many in the company believe Dominik could work better with LWO than the RAW stable.

Given the reports, the current NXT North American Champion's days in the heel faction could be numbered. The company could pull the trigger on Dom's exit from the stable by having "Mami" Rhea Ripley turn on him, costing him his title in the process.

The creative team could reignite Dominik's feud with his father, Rey Mysterio, and LWO in the coming days, only for Ripley to betray Dom and cost him his title.

As you may know, Dominik defeated Wes Lee this week on NXT to capture the North American Championship. Following that, the Luchador successfully defended his title on WWE SmackDown, defeating Butch in a one-on-one contest.

It will be interesting to see what is next for ex-con Dom in the coming days.

Rhea Ripley is proud of Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley recently shed light on her relationship with Dominik Mysterio. The current Women's World Champion revealed that she is proud of Dom's growth.

Speaking on the USA Today's Under The Ring podcast, she said:

"Being out there while he [Dom] gets booed is quite deafening. I can’t even hear what he’s saying when he’s talking next to me on a microphone. That’s how the crowd can be and I’ve never heard someone get such a reaction so quickly like Dom does. I rarely hear the crowd get that loud for someone, especially so quickly, like he doesn’t even have to say anything. It makes me very proud knowing how much he’s grown. I get emotional now and then just because he’s come so far and it’s been real cool to be a part of it," said Ripley.

In retrospect, the company's decision to pair Dominik with Ripley has been one of the best creative decisions in recent memory. However, it may only be a matter of time before the on-screen couple breaks up. Will that happen? Only time will tell.

Do you want Rhea Ripley to turn on Dominik Mysterio? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

