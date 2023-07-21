Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster today. Her popularity even transcends the boundaries of wrestling. She has established herself as a force to be reckoned with. The Nightmare can stand toe-to-toe with any competitor regardless of their gender.

Ripley has defeated every woman who has challenged her and stood tall against any male star who dares to step in her way. The Eradicator has even triumphed over former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa in an intergender match.

WWE would be unwise to ignore Rhea's rising star status. Given her stature, Some fans hope Rhea will reinstate intergender wrestling in the organization and compete against male champions like Austin Theory, much like the well-known Ninth Wonder of the World Chyna did during the Attitude Era.

Dominik Mysterio, Rhea's on-screen love interest, recently said he would also like to see Rhea enter the men's competition. In a recent interview with Metro, Mysterio talked about Rhea Ripley's achievements in the WWE. He was quite complimentary of the Eradicator and even predicted that she would win every WWE men's Championship within the following years.

"Even though she’s 26 years old, she has 10-plus years of experience. She’s done so much, accomplished, she’s held every title in WWE and she’s only 26. I give her another two years before she takes over all the men’s titles, it’s only a matter of time. [H/T Metro]

We'll have to wait and see what Rhea Ripley's future holds and if she competes for Austin Theory's US Championship. She is the only female wrestler who can pose a threat to Theory's title. In addition to being stunning, Rhea Ripley winning a male championship would be a historic occurrence. Ripley possesses exceptional talent, and it is imperative that her abilities are fully utilized and not squandered.

Rhea Ripley is slated to defend her championship against Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam

In preparation for Summerslam 2023, Ripley recently successfully defended her championship against Natalya on an episode of WWE RAW.

Following the successful defense, Ripley began assaulting Natty in the ring until Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan intervened to save the veteran and preview the forthcoming title match. Ripley and Raquel were involved in a brief staredown during a segment and were involved in a brawl a week later.

Raquel is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, along with Liv Morgan. Raquel being scheduled for a singles title fight at Summerslam 2023 is therefore intriguing let's just wait for how it unfolds.

