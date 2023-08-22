Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio to get embarrassed by 32-year-old WWE star tonight? What to expect from NXT Heatwave

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio will face Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee tonight on NXT. The four superstars have been in each other's faces for weeks and will finally get their chance to settle their business. While Lee and Valkyria are a handful, these two are not the only superstars Mami has to worry about.

For months now, Rhea Ripley has had problems with powerhouse superstar Raquel Rodriguez. The World Women's Champion has been responsible for putting Rodriguez and her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, on the sidelines.

Last night on RAW, Rodriguez returned and attacked Ripley. She also announced that she is medically cleared and will challenge 'the eradicator' for the Women's World Championship at Payback.

The former NXT Women's Champion could kick her feud up a notch with Mami on WWE's third brand tonight. Raquel Rodriguez could interfere in Ripley's match, cause a distraction, allow Lee and Valkyria to emerge victorious and make Mysterio and Ripley furious.

Former rival of Rhea Ripley wants her rematch

One of the best Rhea Ripley title defenses came this year at WWE Backlash. The champ faced his hometown girl, Zelina Vega. The match was one of the best of 2023 and impressed everyone in that stadium in Puerto Rico. Vega lost the bout, but her stock as a performer went sky high.

In a recent conversation with us, Vega said she would love to face Ripley again. She also claimed the result would be a little different if the superstars clashed again.

"Yeah, I would love that. I would absolutely love to have a match with Ripley, but I think the outcome would need to be different this time around. So, there is that. But it's, yeah, Rhea is my perfect opposite. So, definitely, regardless of the pain, one of my favorite opponents for sure." [From 1:08 onwards]

The contest as of now looks highly unlikely. Zelina and LWO are on the blue brand, while Ripley dominates the red brand. However, crossovers similar to the one with LA Knight and The Miz could lead to more superstars moving between brands in the future, giving Vega her revenge.

