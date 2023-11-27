Rhea Ripley to enforce a new rule on The Judgment Day tonight? Exploring potential outcome on WWE Raw

Despite losing the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023, The Judgment Day still holds the Undisputed Tag Titles and the Women's World Championship.

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW could see Rhea Ripley impose a new rule on the faction. She could command the group to abide by the Freebird Rule.

For those who are unaware, the Freebird Rule normally applies to groups that have tag team titles. Since any two members of the team can defend the tag team titles, opponents have no chance of anticipating the various possibilities a stable might use in an upcoming match.

If the Freebird rule is utilised for Judgment Day, it may enable other members of the group to defend the belts, making every member of the faction a champion instead of just Damian Priest and Finn Balor holding the titles in the long run.

The Freebird Rule was last used by The New Day. The three of them successfully defended their belts against all opponents by utilizing the advantages of the rule. Nobody knew which two members would defend the belts and who would stand on the sidelines to cause disturbances.

The rationale behind a group using the Freebird rule if it were possible is pretty clear. Any faction would benefit from having a backup player who could fill in as needed. If they applied the aforementioned rule, Judgment Day, like the New Day before it, would be able to overcome all odds and function better than before.

Since they have been working as a cohesive unit to defend the titles on RAW and SmackDown, the rule will solidify their place in the annals of great tag teams because any two of the factions can prevail over the greatest talent the WWE has to offer.

At this time, it's just conjecture, and it remains to be seen what will transpire on WWE RAW tonight. Let's tune in to find out.

What happened to the Judgment Day at Survivor Series 2023?

Despite WWE's relentless efforts to depict The Judgment Day as the company's most potent group, Survivor Series 2023 was not a happy show for The Judgment Day. The return of Randy Orton allowed the Babyface group to triumph.

From the moment Randy Orton entered the match, the final stretch was one-sided. Damian Priest, in particular, failed since he was the one who took the pin. The group also implied that Priest would cash in and win the World Heavyweight Championship, but that too fell through.

Let's see what WWE has planned for The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW following the premium live event in Chicago.

