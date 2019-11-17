Rhea Ripley explains why she helped Shayna Baszler on SmackDown

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Nov 2019, 06:19 IST SHARE

Ripley led the charge to SmackDown once again.

NXT invaded Friday Night SmackDown once again as top stars like Rhea Ripley, the Undisputed Era, and Shayna Baszler all appeared on the latest episode. During her appearance, Ripley seemed to aid the Queen of Spades on Friday night. She later explained on Twitter that it wasn't for Baszler's benefit but to seek revenge for what happened on NXT earlier this week.

Ongoing turmoil between two dangerous women

Ripley came across the pond to join NXT after a reign atop the NXT UK's Women's division. She dropped the title to Toni Storm and joined the likes of Pete Dunne recently on the yellow and black brand.

Immediately upon coming to NXT, Ripley stood up to dominant NXT Women's Champion Baszler. The two did have a match but it ended in unsatisfying fashion when Ripley attacked the Queen of Spades with a chair. Ever since then, the two women have been at each other's throats.

Their feud has spoiled over to feature the first-ever WarGames match involving women. It will see the two on different sides of the ring, but after showing up on the latest SmackDown, it appeared as if that prior hostility was out the door. Ripley offered up a simple explanation on Twitter.

To clarify, we weren’t on #SmackDownOnFox to help Shayna. We were there to get retribution for Wednesday night on #NXTonUSA when SmackDowns coward women’s champion Bayley decided to attack us from behind. 👹 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 16, 2019

NXT's protector

On Wednesday's episode of NXT, several women of the Gold and Black roster were laid out without explanation. The likes of Candice LeRae, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, and Tegan Nox were all shown motionless on the ground after being attacked. At the end of the show, Kay Lee Ray was revealed to be the final member of Team Baszler at WarGames. The Queen of Spades showed up on the entrance ramp to applaud Ray's actions.

Not one to sit on the sidelines, Bayley showed up to blindside the current NXT Women's Champion, revealing herself as the perpetrator of the attacks. Ripley's explanation makes sense due to the ambiguity of some of the Survivor Series dealings.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Don't miss out!