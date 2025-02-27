Rhea Ripley to face 3-time WWE Champion in maiden main roster match at WrestleMania 41? Reports explored

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY on next week's edition of RAW. If the Australian retains her title, she will go on to face the winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match at WrestleMania 41. Interestingly, it seems that Mami could be going against Bianca Belair in Las Vegas.

Ad

Bill Apter appeared in a recent episode of WrestleVotes Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, where he shared his prediction for Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania 41 opponent. Apter said that Bianca Belair would win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and face The Eradicator. He also highlighted the reason for picking the three-time Women’s WWE Champion as the winner.

"My prediction is going to stay Bianca [Belair]. I believe she's going to win. I've heard the rumblings, as everybody has, of her own riff at WrestleMania. So, I'm not sure they're going to change their mind on that match. So I'd say Bianca Belair," he said. [From 15:26 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, this prediction was in line with a previous report from WrestleVotes where Apter highlighted the creative plans for Ripley as per WWE sources. If the company moves in this direction, then The Eradicator would face Bianca Belair for the first time in a main roster confrontation. The two superstars have faced each other on NXT previously

Liv Morgan could also win the Elimination Chamber to face Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan lost the Women’s World Championship to Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW’s Netflix debut. Following the defeat, The Miracle Kid hasn’t invoked her rematch clause so far. On the other hand, Mami has already defended her title against Nia Jax and will now face IYO SKY on the red brand after Elimination Chamber.

Ad

While it may seem that WWE has already delivered its final chapter in the Morgan-Ripley saga, The Judgment Day member could win The Women’s Elimination Chamber Match and face The Eradicator once again.

Ad

Liv Morgan has received one of the strongest pushes from the company last year and even became the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion. Thus, WWE could also give her a chance to fight a title match at WrestleMania 41. This could be the final chapter in The Miracle Kid’s ‘Revenge Tour’ where Rhea Ripley picks up a final victory against her.

This way, The Aussie would still retain her title and Morgan would already have the Women’s Tag Team Championship belt around her waist despite the loss. It would be interesting to see which opponent Mami faces in Las Vegas in April later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback