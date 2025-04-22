  • home icon
Rhea Ripley to face 31-year-old WWE Superstar in a first-time-ever dream match? Exploring the possibility

By Andrew Rego
Modified Apr 22, 2025 15:40 GMT
Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39! [Image from WWE.com]

Rhea Ripley could face a 31-year-old superstar soon in a first-time-ever dream match. The Eradicator could face former NXT Women's Champion Giulia soon. This match could happen thanks to a segment that took place on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Last night, Women's World Champion IYO SKY walked out to the ring to celebrate her victory over Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41 Night Two. However, NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer interrupted her. The Dark Angel paid her respects to The Genius of The Sky, but also made it clear that she wanted to wrestle the best in the business. Her wish was soon fulfilled by RAW GM Adam Pearce, who came out and made the non-title match official.

Despite both women putting on a great show, the match didn't see a winner, as Roxanne Perez attacked IYO SKY before The Beautiful Madness kicked La Primera. As The Prodigy was laying a vicious beatdown on Vaquer, Rhea Ripley ran down to the ring to save the current NXT Women's Champion. Mami attacked Perez and sent her packing. The segment ended with Rhea and Giulia having a face-off.

This confrontation could be a buildup toward a one-off match or a full-fledged storyline. However, this is mere conjecture at this point.

Former WWE writer feels Rhea Ripley or Bianca Belair should have won at WrestleMania 41

At WrestleMania 41, IYO SKY defended her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match. Heading into The Show of Shows, WWE built the storyline around The Eradicator and The EST, with SKY seemingly being an afterthought.

However, at The Showcase of The Immortals, The Genius of The Sky showed her mettle and pinned Bianca to retain her gold. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo didn't agree with the result. The veteran claimed the other two wrestlers had personality and charisma, unlike the reigning Women's World Champion.

"I don't care how good a wrestler IYO SKY is. You've got three women in this match, and the one with the least amount of personality comes out the victor. How does that work? You've got Rhea Ripley, who's got a great character and a great look. You've got Bianca Belair, great character, great look. The one with the least amount of personality and charisma wins the match. Okay, great!" he said while reviewing Night Two on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. [From 16:13 to 16:45]
It will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for Ripley, Belair, and SKY in the coming weeks.

Edited by Yash Mittal
