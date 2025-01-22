Rhea Ripley to face former WWE champion in an intergender match on Monday Night RAW? Potential hint explored

Rhea Ripley started the year by reclaiming her spot on the top, officially ending her saga with a long-time rival, Liv Morgan after she defeated her cleanly and captured the Women’s World Championship from Morgan, which she technically never lost. A recent development has subtly hinted that Ripley could be part of an intergender bout on the red brand.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley has been cementing her legacy and has earned a name among the top draws in the Stamford-based promotion. At RAW’s debut on Netflix, 2K Games officially confirmed the upcoming game in the franchise, WWE 2K25.

The promotion of WWE 2K25 has begun, with the official social media page of the gaming company recently posting a promotional clip featuring Rhea Ripley, where Mami has dropped a subtle hint about having a potential 'intergender match' in the game. However, before she could spill some more beans, Dominik Mysterio interrupted her video and expressed that fans would have to wait a little longer before obtaining the juicy updates.

Trending

Expand Tweet

To promote WWE 2K25, the Stamford-based promotion could conduct an “Intergender Match’ between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW. It wouldn’t be the first time Ripley would manhandle Mysterio, especially considering their history. The last time, when Mami came across him, she kicked him in between his legs and left him in the center of the ring to suffer.

Additionally, a bout between fan favorite Rhea Ripley and the former NXT North American Champion would draw significant attention given their history and Dominik’s betrayal. That said, the proposed angle is speculative.

WWE Backstage reaction to the intergender match between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

Reportedly, there have been substantial talks about booking an intergender match between Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, especially since Dirty Dom betrayed The Eradicator for Liv Morgan. However, despite all the anticipation, according to a report, some executives backstage are not in favor of the bout.

Last year, on WrestleVotes Radio, exclusively on Backstage Pass, Joey Votes and TC revealed that while there are talks behind the curtains about booking an intergender match between Dirty Dom and Mami, many backstage believe that the idea could bring heat to the product for portraying a man laying hands on women.

It remains to see if the Triple H-led creative team will book the controversial mixed-gender match between Rhea and Dominik with Netflix as a broadcast partner and WWE 2K25 on the horizon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback