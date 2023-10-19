Rhea Ripley to finally reveal her secret plan to Roman Reigns on SmackDown changing WWE in a big way? Exploring possible twist

Rhea Ripley has shown what she's capable of plenty of times, taking on a presence on RAW that can be compared to Roman Reigns on SmackDown. She has held the Judgment Day together at times and has done whatever it takes to ensure the group ends up on top. The fact that she's not scared of anyone might be why her secret plan could finally be revealed this week on WWE SmackDown.

As anyone could see, Rhea Ripley approached Paul Heyman backstage in the locker room two weeks back. While it appeared that she was negotiating a temporary alliance with The Bloodline, there might have been a deeper plan that she's not revealed to everyone - one that fans might have to wait till SmackDown to see play out.

On WWE RAW this week, Jimmy Uso's interference in the main event played a crucial role in Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso losing their tag team championships. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

On SmackDown, Rhea Ripley might finally reveal the lengths she has gone to plan out everything. The Bloodline has not looked too strong recently, and with Roman Reigns gone, it might have been easy to shake the loyalty of some members. Jimmy Uso's place in the group is not solid, and he has shown himself willing to turn his back on them in the past. He's not in the good books of the Tribal Chief either.

Ripley might have used this to turn Jimmy Uso to her side and offered him a place on Judgment Day in exchange for his assistance. Given her willingness to lure Jey before, Jimmy's addition to the Judgment Day is not totally out of the question either.

This plan might finally be revealed by her on SmackDown, revealing that she secretly planned it and traded Jimmy to RAW without Reigns' knowledge.

If that's the case, the Tribal Chief won't be too happy with what happened in his absence.

Rhea Ripley is happy that Judgment Day won back their tag titles

Rhea Ripley has been holding together the Judgment Day and demanded that Balor and Priest win back their tag titles.

Once they were successful, she was pretty happy and shared the same on her Twitter.

She even mocked Jey Uso, saying "YEET," a term the former Bloodline member has been using recently.

