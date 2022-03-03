“I was already hurting”- Rhea Ripley details competing in her first WWE Elimination Chamber match

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley had the time of her life inside the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

The former NXT Women's Champion entered the ominous structure along with five other female superstars from RAW to determine the #1 contender for Becky Lynch's title. The match was eventually won by Bianca Belair, who'll face Big Time Becks at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking about her experience inside the steel structure on WWE's The Bump, Ripley stated that she loved the brutality of the Elimination Chamber and wished she could have been a little more brutal:

''The crowd was so wild and like you guys always say, I love the brutality,'' Ripley said. ''I love the cage matches. I like the no DQ, I like all of that. So being in such a huge structure as the elimination chamber, I was relishing it. I was having the best time of my life. I sort of wish that I could have gotten a little bit more brutal, but I think I did pretty well, especially because I had that gauntlet match on RAW like the week before. I was already hurting." [20:50 to 21:22]

Rhea Ripley felt very comfortable inside the WWE Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley was in her element inside the ominous structure. The Nightmare is known for her hard-hitting wrestling style and never shies away from a brutal match.

The start of the match saw the former NXT Women's Champion do pull-ups inside her pod as she waited for her turn to enter the match. Speaking about the incident on WWE's The Bump, The RAW Superstar stated that she lives for matches like this.

Ripley also mentioned that the metal was hurting her fingers while doing the pull-ups, but her pride didn't let her stop:

"Yeah, that's my heart, and that's the sort of stuff that I live for,'' said Ripley. ''I've always wanted to be in these sorts of matches. It's funny, 'cause I actually started doing it [ talking about doing the pull-ups inside the chamber] and you guys don't understand how sharp that metal was, my fingers were in so much pain. But my pride wouldn't let me stop." 21:44 to 21:57]

Did you enjoy the women's Elimination Chamber match? What are your thoughts on Ripley's comments? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit WWE's The Bump with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy the women's Elimination Chamber match? Yes No 1 votes so far