Rhea Ripley to form a new WWE faction with two massive stars following SummerSlam 2025? Potential explored

WWE has had some legendary factions over the past few years, both still active and no longer around. Groups such as The Bloodline, The Judgment Day, Imperium, and Damage CTRL will all likely go down in history for their various accomplishments.Following the events of WWE RAW last night, there is a chance that another stable will form and influence wrestling history moving forward. More specifically, Rhea Ripley might form a group with herself, IYO SKY, and Stephanie Vaquer thanks to an assault from the Women's World Champion and another stable.The supergroup could team up permanently following SummerSlam 2025. This is due to IYO SKY and Rhea both having a big title match, and Stephanie likely competing in a different bout. Still, the roots could begin with last night's RAW. The three female stars had to unite to battle a plethora of other women.Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY were actually going one-on-one on WWE RAW. Unfortunately, the match was interrupted by Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre. As if The Green Regime wasn't enough, Naomi also showed up for the fight.This ultimately led to Rhea showing up and aiding IYO and Stephanie in fighting off the women. Now, with this kind of chemistry on display, the three former NXT Women's Champions could potentially team up full-time moving forward once their SummerSlam goals have been accomplished.Naomi could lead a stable to fight Rhea Ripley's new WWE factionThe trio of Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Stephanie Vaquer could prove to be the most dominant women's faction in WWE. Not only that, but it might prove to be the most dominant group in women's wrestling history.In order to combat that, Naomi would need a faction of her own. The Women's World Champion is talented, but battling that trio solo would be extremely dangerous. Obviously, The Green Regime could give her a numbers edge with Piper, Chelsea, and Alba, but is that enough?To give the faction true power, the four women could be joined by Nia Jax. The former WWE Women's Champion and Queen of the Ring is related to Naomi, and thus they have a real-life bond that they could bring to the stable.Naomi, Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven would be a very dangerous stable. At that point, Rhea, Stephanie, and IYO would likely need to seek additional help. This could then be the perfect setup for a WarGames Match, but first and foremost, Rhea needs to form her trio to get the ball rolling.