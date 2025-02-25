Rhea Ripley to get back with former partner, Dominik Mysterio fired by new leader? - 5 Ways Finn Balor can fix The Judgment Day problem

Finn Balor has been trying to get The Judgment Day back to prominence but things continue to fall apart for the faction. JD McDonagh was injured after a brutal match a few weeks ago, which will keep him sidelined for a while.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been trying to convince Balor to add a new member to the faction, but the Prince is not interested at all. Rather, he wants to get the current members in line and reclaim their status as one of the most dangerous factions on the roster.

Below are a few ways Finn Balor can fix the faction's problems and get back to the top.

#5. Reunite with JD McDonagh to dethrone The War Raiders

JD McDonagh broke his ribs and suffered a punctured lung after his tag team match a few weeks ago on RAW. His performance has been appreciated by many fans, and his return has been awaited. Finn Balor might be the first in line waiting for the star to return.

The Prince could reunite with McDonagh following the latter's return, and get his hands back on the World Tag Team Championship to get the gold back in the faction.

#4. Bring Carlito in line

WWE veteran Carlito has been a part of The Judgment Day for a long time now but he hasn't been very useful to the faction and its members. The star mostly appears in the clubhouse and is featured in backstage segments, but has not been very active in the ring.

Bringing the veteran in line with the star and picking a few victories could be a massive way for The Judgment Day to get back to the top. Carlito winning could eventually lead to a Tag Team title win alongside Dominik Mysterio, which would potentially fix a lot of problems for the faction.

#3. Reconcile with Rhea Ripley and lure her back into The Judgment Day

The Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in The Judgment Day during her time with the faction, and things have started falling apart since she went solo. Finn Balor could reach out to Rhea Ripley and convince her to get back in the faction, which would end up solving almost all problems.

Additionally, this could bring The Judgment Day back into prominence and open the doors for some interesting storylines.

#2. Finn Balor could become the official leader

Finn Balor is undoubtedly the self-proclaimed leader of The Judgment Day. However, he is not the only one calling the shots. Dominik Mysterio has already revealed that he has been taking care of The Judgment Day matters and also got Balor a qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber.

With no official leader, the difference in opinion continues to build issues among the stars in the group, which has turned out to be the foundation for a number of problems. Balor could take the official spot as the leader, which could eventually lead to only one man calling the shots for everyone.

#1. Kick Dominik Mysterio out

Dominik Mysterio has been trying to move some fingers handling The Judgment Day business over the past few weeks. This has turned out to be a major problem for the faction, continuously creating issues among the group members.

Finn Balor could kick Mysterio out of the faction to build a potential feud with him as a babyface, which could end up being a massive attraction around WrestleMania. This would further open a spot within the faction for a new addition, which could make them much more impactful on the roster.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for The Judgment Day next.

