Rhea Ripley getting back with her former WWE on-screen boyfriend and 4 other predictions for Mami in 2026

The Eradicator Rhea Ripley has had a phenomenal year so far. However, it hasn’t been the best, and one would expect a lot more from her, considering her position in the company and the love fans have for her. Millions around the world have been waiting for Mami to get back to the top of the roster, and 2026 is seemingly set to see the peak of her career.

Ad

Ripley has been working hard, and after months of waiting, the star has finally got a worthy rivalry that could bring her back on top. Let’s check out a few things Mami could do next year to enhance her spot in the industry.

#5. Reunite with Damian Priest

Rhea Ripley teamed up with Damian Priest, as the Terror Twins, a few months ago, and fans loved to see both men together. Both former World Champions proved to be a dynamic duo and could bring a revolution in the mixed tag team division if they are given the right opportunities at the right time..

Ad

Trending

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

A potential reunion like this could give WWE the opportunity to feature a plethora of new storylines and matches, which could further elevate the status of the company’s product.

#4. Finally beat IYO SKY

Ad

Rhea Ripley has managed to achieve almost everything there is to win and has managed to get her name added to the list of some of the greatest women ever to step foot in the squared circle. However, one thing that she has never done is beat former Women’s World Champion IYO SKY.

Considering WWE’s recent storyline where Ripley and SKY are working together to take down the Kabuki Warriors, it is quite possible that a rivalry between both women kicks off, and considering their past and their positions, Ripley could finally beat SKY if given the perfect opportunity.

Ad

#3. Move over to SmackDown

One of the biggest reasons Rhea Ripley has not been getting a lot of opportunities is that she has taken down almost every big name of the brand. With 2026 on the horizon now, WWE could move Ripley to the blue brand.

This could give birth to some of the most intriguing new storylines, which is what Mami needs to get herself back on top of the women’s roster of the industry.

Ad

#2. Win the Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley is a former multiple-time Women’s World Champion, and has not held the ultimate prize since WrestleMania season now. Fans have been waiting to see Ripley get back in the title picture, but the company is seemingly trying to give opportunities to other stars as well.

However, after months without the gold, WWE could put the World title back on Mami very soon, letting her get back her aura as well as her position as the leader of RAW’s women’s division.

Ad

#1. Rhea Ripley turns heel and gets back with Dom

Ad

The Eradicator is in need of a big heel turn, and there couldn’t be a better opportunity than this. The company could use this opportunity and mark the massie turn in the next few weeks, to add something new to her story finally.

Further, a potential heel turn could mend fences with Dominik Mysterio as well, giving the latter an opportunity to run all of it back. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the Eradicator next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More