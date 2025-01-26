Rhea Ripley to immediately lose her WWE Women’s title after Saturday Night’s Main Event? Exploring the possibility

The second edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event took place in San Antonio, Texas. Rhea Ripley opened the evening with a title defense against Nia Jax. The two women clashed in a fierce battle. However, overcoming all the odds, Mami managed to retain her title.

Following her massive triumph, Rhea Ripley has ensured that she will kick off the Road to WrestleMania 41 as the Women’s World Champion. With Jax out of the way for now, she might be looking for the next challenger for her title.

In a shocking twist, Rhea Ripley could issue an open challenge to the entire women’s roster at the 2025 Royal Rumble, putting her title on the line for anyone who steps out. Becky Lynch could make her return and shock the world by accepting the instant title shot and could probably defeat The Nightmare by turning heel, altering the course of RAW’s women's division. There have been talks about The Man's comeback for a while now.

Following her immediate title loss, in the realm of possibilities, Rhea Ripley could enter the Women’s Royal Rumble match. She could win the match and challenge The Man for the title, setting up Becky vs. Rhea II at WrestleMania 41.

Lynch won the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match and challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40. Despite delivering a stellar performance, she failed to capture the title from The Nightmare. Their rivalry concluded abruptly after Ripley got injured after 'Mania and had to vacate her title. A heel Becky vs. babyface Rhea could be a massive box office feud.

Something similar happened at Royal Rumble 2022, where Brock Lesnar lost his title against Bobby Lashley and entered the Men’s Rumble match and won it—becoming the number-one contender for Roman Reigns’ Universal title.

That said, the proposed angle above is merely speculation at this point, and fans must stay tuned to RAW to learn more.

Rhea Ripley to compete in an intergender match on RAW?

2K Games has officially announced the WWE 2K25 game and has started promotional activity for their upcoming release. The official social media page posted a clip featuring Rhea Ripley, where Mami dropped a hint about having an 'intergender match' feature in the game.

To promote the new in-game feature, WWE could book an intergender match between Ripley and Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW. There have been some prominent talks about booking the match between Mysterio and Ripley since they were separated on-screen. The Stamford-based promotion could finally make it happen.

Ripley has already wrestled in an intergender match in WWE, where she defeated Akira Tozawa on Monday Night RAW. A bout between the former couple would draw significant attention given their history and Dominik’s betrayal.

However, the suggested scenarios revolving around The Nightmare are speculative at this moment and it remains to be seen how the creative team books them in the coming months.

