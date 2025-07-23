Rhea Ripley to leave RAW for SmackDown and re-form the Judgment Day with two WWE stars? Looking at the possibility 

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is heading to SummerSlam to fight for the Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY and the reigning champ Naomi. The Glow made the switch from SmackDown to RAW by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on the former Damage CTRL star at Evolution. Interestingly, this could be followed by Mami moving to SmackDown and re-forming her version of The Judgment Day.Ron Killings (fka R-Truth) had been trying to get accepted by The Judgment Day for a long time. While he did get to wear their colours, he was still treated as an outsider at all times, especially since he often messed things up for the heel faction.Recently, the former 24/7 Champion appeared on The Wrestling Classic and revealed his intention to reunite with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. The former Awesome Truth member even came up with a name for the group: The Terror Triplets.&quot;No, you never look back, though. You can’t go forward if you look back. Imagine me, Damian, and Rhea now. That’s what I look forward to. The Terror Triplets. The Three T’s. Oh, we just made the name right there. The Three T’s,&quot; he said. [H/T - Wrestling News]The name is a modification of The Terror Twins, which was used by the duo of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley after their exit from The Judgment Day. Killings has recently undergone a massive character change, shedding his old personality of being a comic relief along with his dreadlocks before the WWE Universe.The result? The former two-time United States Champion has become a beast in the ring, securing his latest win against Aleister Black. The Eradicator is currently on RAW while Priest and Killings are on SmackDown.Thus, there is a chance that she could move to the blue brand show to bring this faction to life, which would be her own revamped version of The Judgment Day. While this is a possibility, all of this is speculation so far.Rhea Ripley gives her take on CM Punk’s WWE returnRhea Ripley recently appeared for an interview on Unsportsmanlike with Evan Cohen, Chris Canty, and Michelle Smallmon. The two-time Women’s World Champion spoke about the return of CM Punk to the company as part of the promotion of Netflix’s upcoming show, WWE Unreal, which streams on July 29, 2025.Mami revealed that she was genuinely upset to see The Second City Saint walk away from the Stamford-based promotion back in 2014 since he was one of her favorites. She even admitted that a younger version of her would have been in disbelief if she had been told that she would promote WWE Unreal with Punk in the future.“I was just, like, upset to watch him go, and I really wanted him to come back. So if you told younger me that he would be back. Hell, I’d be… sitting here talking about WWE: Unreal with him. It’d be an absolutely wild experience for little me she’ll absolutely freak out,” she said. [H/T - WrestleZone]CM Punk and Rhea Ripley share a great professional relationship. Aside from Mami, Roxanne Perez also looks up to The Straight Edge Superstar, despite having trampled on his name during his Drew McIntyre feud as part of a promo when she was the NXT Women’s Champion last year. It would be interesting to see if Punk, who faces Gunther, and Ripley can exit the upcoming event of SummerSlam with a world title around their waist.