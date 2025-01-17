Rhea Ripley to leave WWE RAW before Royal Rumble 2025? Exploring the chances 

Rhea Ripley reclaimed the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan on January 6, 2025, when WWE RAW debuted on Netflix. The WWE Universe had been waiting for this moment since The Eradicator returned to the company from her injury last year.

As the Women's World Champion, Ripley's influence on the locker room and the fans is immense. However, it doesn't necessarily need to be the red brand where she showcases her domination. There is a possibility that the company may move her to WWE SmackDown due to the promotion's usual practice of keeping couples on the same brand.

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is currently working on WWE SmackDown. Her real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, is a superstar working on WWE RAW. Considering this, the Stamford-based promotion can move Tiffany Stratton to the red brand, while Rhea Ripley could move to the blue brand.

Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

It is important to note that this isn't a rule set in stone, but it's something that WWE usually does. It might not be Tiffany Stratton who moves, but the promotion can also move Ludwig Kaiser to SmackDown.

WWE veteran reveals the only two superstars Rhea Ripley can face at WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley's stardom in WWE has soared, and WWE will need to bring out the big guns to ensure The Eradicator has a challenger who is on par with her.

WWE veteran Vince Russo revealed the two names on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He said Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch can challenge the Women's World Champion for WrestleMania 41. However, neither of them is currently active on WWE TV.

"I would have to think it’s gotta be Charlotte or Becky because those are the only two that are gonna mean anything. Bianca Belair, maybe? But she’s doing the thing with Naomi now. I would think that Charlotte and Becky are the only two that make sense."

It remains to be seen who will step up to the challenge if The Man or The Queen do not return in time for WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback