Rhea Ripley to lose her title match at SummerSlam 2025 due to 32-year-old top WWE star? Chances explored

Rhea Ripley is all set to battle Naomi and IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, she might lose the match if one of her friends decides to betray her.The main event of Evolution 2025 featured an amazing match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, where Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion. The babyfaces will challenge the new champion in a Triple Threat match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The bout will be contested under no disqualification rules, so there might be an interference.Mami teamed up with SKY, Nikki Bella, and Stephanie Vaquer on the latest edition of WWE RAW. She had great chemistry with Vaquer. However, fans might remember that La Primera has always wanted to have a clean one-on-one battle with SKY, which has yet to happen. Vaquer won the Evolution Battle Royal, so she will face The Genius of The Sky at Clash in Paris if the latter wins in New Jersey.For that to happen, Stephanie Vaquer could interfere in the upcoming Triple Threat Match to ensure Ripley loses and SKY becomes the new champion. This could be an unexpected heel turn and might change the landscape of the women's division. The 32-year-old could then showcase her dark side, which fans might have never seen before.While this angle is realistically possible, fans must note that it is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed. The real plans will unravel this weekend.What else could happen when Rhea Ripley battles Naomi and IYO SKY at WWE SummerSlam 2025?The Women's World Championship match at The Biggest Party of The Summer will be a spectacle, considering the names involved. Naomi is a smart champion who could take advantage of the right moment to retain her title.A highly anticipated match between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer could become a reality if The Genius of The Sky wins the Women's World Championship. Hence, there is a high chance of the Japanese star winning the battle. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley has continued to be the biggest draw in the women's division, garnering explosive reactions all over the world. Ripley could dominate her opponents and reclaim her throne. Regardless of the outcome, one thing's for sure—fans will be in for a high dose of entertainment at WWE SummerSlam 2025.