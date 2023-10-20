WWE Crown Jewel will host a Fatal Five-Way match for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. Over the last few weeks, several women have interjected themselves into Ripley's business.

While she was defending the title against Raquel Rodriquez, Nia Jax made her shocking return to WWE. Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler also took exception to Nia's actions after she made an impact by attacking several stars.

The chaos continued on the latest episode of RAW, forcing RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to book a Fatal Five-Way match for Crown Jewel. Will Rhea Ripley lose her title at the event without being pinned? Here are five possible finishes for her title defense at WWE Crown Jewel.

#5 Nia Jax makes her return count by winning the Women's World Championship

Nia Jax has been on the warpath since returning to WWE.

Jax made a bold statement on the latest episode of RAW, claiming that she has taken everyone's best shot yet got back up. Her best shot, however, kept everyone down for the count.

It would seem too soon for the former RAW Women's Champ to win a title, but perhaps that promise coaxed her back to WWE.

Her return was done well as she targeted all the "big dogs" on the RAW women's roster. A win by Jax at Crown Jewel would be a shock on a show that may not have many potential title changes.

#4 Zoey Stark steals a win at Crown Jewel

Could Zoey Stark walk out of Crown Jewel with a title just months after being drafted? It could happen thanks to the Fatal Five-Way stipulation.

There are no countouts or disqualifications, so essentially, anything goes. That means weapons can be used. Outside interference, likely from the heel side, is also legal.

Stark could take advantage of the chaos and steal a pin to win her first main roster belt. She's got the talent to be a women's Champ in WWE, and that time could come at Crown Jewel.

#3 Shayna Baszler finally wins singles gold on the main roster

Other than Ripley, Shayna Baszler would be the next best choice to win the title at Crown Jewel. She's been a valuable roster member but has only won tag team gold. It's well past time for The Queen of Spades to win a singles title.

Baszler has ties to everyone in the match save for Rodriguez. She has a history with Jax and recently teamed with Stark. The latter actually caused her match with Ripley to end in disqualification.

Like Asuka, Baszler was one of the most dominant women in NXT. She could be rebooted with a win at Crown Jewel.

#2 Raquel Rodriguez takes the title from Rhea Ripley

Raquel Rodriguez has been battling Rhea Ripley for the last few months.

The entire chaotic situation began with Rodriguez seeking revenge on Ripley. Ripley had injured both Rodriguez and Liv Morgan at points earlier this year. While Morgan is legitimately injured, Rodriguez is not.

Jax made her presence known during the title bout between The Eradicator and Rodriguez. With so many other factors in a five-person match, someone will take advantage of the madness.

Raquel will eventually win a title, and a Fatal Five-Way might be the perfect time for it. She could win the title by pinning someone other than Ripley, prolonging the feud between those two stars.

#1 Rhea Ripley retains her title

Will Mami leave Saudi Arabia with her title?

Mami is too over with the crowd to lose her title. She is the glue holding the Judgment Day together, and she is cheered despite being a heel.

Facing four viable challengers will be a tough test for The Eradicator, but she should pass it. She'll have four people to pin, but any one of the competitors would make for a good singles feud.

This title reign has been done to rehabilitate Ripley's image after earlier losses to Charlotte Flair. The current run started by beating The Queen, so Ripley should walk in and out of Crown Jewel as Women's World Champion.

