Rhea Ripley to lose at WWE Evolution after highly anticipated return of top superstar? Exploring the possibility

The June 30 episode of WWE RAW saw Women's World Champion IYO SKY select Rhea Ripley as her opponent for Evolution 2025. Despite losing in the first round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, Mami hasn't stopped being a powerhouse in the women's division. She defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight Match at Night of Champions and will now look to regain the Women's World Title this Sunday.

While many fans expect The Eradicator to regain the gold at the all-women's premium live event, Bianca Belair, who was last seen on the May 30, 2025, episode of SmackDown, may make her highly anticipated return and prevent Mami from doing so.

Interestingly, this could set up another Triple Threat Match between the three superstars at SummerSlam. Having IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley battle each other at The Biggest Party of the Summer could lead to another blockbuster match like the one they had at WrestleMania 41.

That said, this angle, at this point, is speculative. Fans will have to wait to see what happens at Evolution 2025.

Naomi to cash in her MITB contract on Rhea Ripley after Mami wins the Women's World Title at Evolution?

While Rhea Ripley will be locking horns with IYO SKY at Evolution 2025, Naomi will battle Jade Cargill in a No Holds Barred Match.

The 2025 Ms. Money in the Bank has been feuding with Cargill since being revealed as the one who attacked the 33-year-old and took her place as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair last winter. They squared off in a singles match at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas, where Jade emerged victorious.

The bitter rivals will look to settle their feud when they battle in a No Holds Barred Match this weekend. However, there is also a possibility of Naomi cashing in her MITB contract after the World Women's Championship match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, potentially spoiling Mami's moment if the Australian indeed regains the title against the Japanese star.

While the above scenario may sound promising, it is unlikely to play out. Naomi is seemingly focused on cashing in her contract on WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and hasn't made any cash-in attempt yet on IYO SKY.

