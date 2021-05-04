Rhea Ripley on her love of weapons; Her best matches in NXT

Rhea Ripley is arguably one of the best performers on the women's roster in WWE. She has consistently been involved in some of the best women's matches in WWE history ever since she joined the company. Many of them during her time in NXT.

In a recent interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Ripley was asked to name her three favorite matches in the black and gold brand. It was here that The Nightmare disclosed her love for matches involving weapons.

When asked to name her favorite matches, Ripley hesitated, before settling on three, beginning with her match against Shayna Baszler in NXT. The match is a memorable one, with Ripley capturing the NXT Women's title from Baszler, as well as the huge fan celebration that came after the match.

The RAW Women's Champion then named the first ever women's edition of WarGames, and it was here that Ripley went into detail about using weapons.

"I think my other one would be the Women's WarGames match because I got to use weapons and that's something that I've always wanted to do. So that would be definitely in my Top-3 for sure. They suck so bad, but they're so much fun to hit people with. Getting hit with them really hurts, but I don't mind swinging." Said Rhea Ripley

The match was definitely quite the site to behold, as all the women involved put on an incredible performance.

Rhea Ripley rounded off her top three with her final match on NXT against Raquel Gonzalez, which she says has a special place in her heart. The fact that it was a Last Woman Standing match involving weapons was also a huge positive for Ripley.

Rhea Ripley will defend her RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

As per Sonya Deville's decision on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley will defend her RAW Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Nightmare was originally supposed to face Asuka in a one-on-one match, but Charlotte Flair, who seems to have Sonya Deville in her pocket, coaxed the WWE Official into putting her in the match as well.

Who do you think will walk out of WrestleMania Backlash as the RAW Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments below.