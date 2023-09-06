Rhea Ripley may be kicked out of The Judgment Day following WWE RAW title match

Rhea Ripley is the glue that has kept The Judgment Day going over the past few weeks when Finn Balor and Damian Priest struggled to find common ground. Now that faction is back on the same page, the roles could be reversed.

Ripley will defend her Women's World Title against Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW next week. If she loses her championship because Dominik Mysterio is banned from ringside, then it could lead to some interesting questions.

Ripley hasn't been forced to wrestle alone against Rodriguez before, and it could be a huge test for her. If The Eradicator drops her Women's World Championship, then she would be the only member of The Judgment Day without a title.

Ahead of Payback, she made it clear that if Balor and Priest didn't return with the titles, then there would be a conversation. Could it mean the same for her?

Of course, there is always the option of Balor and Priest helping Ripley since she has stepped up to help them so many times.

Rhea Ripley has become unstoppable as a member of The Judgment Day

Ripley has gone from strength to strength since joining The Judgment Day last year, but the WWE Universe has noted that her extracurricular activities have meant that she isn't always in the best position to promote the women's division.

The Judgment Day member didn't defend her title at SummerSlam, and while she is making appearances across brands, it makes more sense for the Women's World Championship to remain on RAW.

Could Raquel Rodriguez finally be the champion that the WWE Universe has been pushing for, which could then lead to the beginning of Judgment Day's downfall?

Do you think The Judgment Day could ever kick Rhea Ripley out? Share your thoughts and predictions for next week's episode of RAW in the comments section below...

