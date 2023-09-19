Rhea Ripley may have missed WWE RAW for a special reason: She's not injured!

Nia Jax made a shock return to WWE last week, leaving Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez on the ground. Tonight, Michael Cole announced that Ripley wasn't at the latest RAW due to a minor injury suffered during the attack from Nia Jax.

If she isn't missing the show due to injury, what reason could she be absent from Monday Night RAW? It turns out that the Eradicator is actually at home in Australia.

A report from WrestleOps states that WWE and the Cook Government are set to announce a big stadium show for Perth in March 2024.

The attack at the hands of the former RAW Women's Champion was likely to write Rhea Ripley off of RAW for a week.

In that time, she can travel and represent WWE for the announcement. She's among the biggest stars in the women's division and the company's most popular Australian performer.

Rhea Ripley's title plate is starting to fill up.

The attack on Ripley and Rodriguez sets things up for the title scene for the next few months. Since Jax essentially cost the latter her title opportunity, she'll seek revenge on The Irresistible Force.

Rodriguez will likely be angling for another shot at Rhea Ripley since someone other than "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio interfered in her match.

Ripley will also be looking to get her hands on Jax to get even for the post-match attack after her championship win. Those angles will presumably keep The Eradicator busy until Survivor Series, when brand warfare may pit Champion against Champion.

Jax, Ripley, and Rodriguez are among the most powerful women in WWE so it will allow for some hard-hitting matches. Rhea Ripley has needed a feud and opponent to help legitimize her run, and both women can provide that for her.

Natalya has given Ripley her toughest match to date, but other than that, Ripley has beaten Zelina Vega and Natalya. The Eradicator could have also feuded with Liv Morgan due to the ongoing angle with Rodriguez, but Morgan is currently out with an injury.

Ripley might not be injured, but storyline attacks aren't anything new in WWE. When she returns, she'll be looking for blood, as will Rodriguez. Will Nia Jax regret attacking both women upon her shocking re-emergence in WWE? Only time will tell.