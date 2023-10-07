Rhea Ripley may be in serious trouble if Roman Reigns returns to WWE SmackDown with 22-year-old family member in tow

This week on WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley made it clear that she had become one of the biggest stars in the company when she tried to force Paul Heyman to "Acknowledge" her.

Clearly, the only person Heyman is open to acknowledging is Roman Reigns, who he has already claimed as his Tribal Chief. Ripley was stepping on the toes of the man who runs SmackDown, and next week when he makes his return, this could become a real issue.

After Mia Yim's assault on Jimmy Uso last week, it has become abundantly clear that The Bloodline needs a female injection, and Roman Reigns could have already been out recruiting.

At NXT No Mercy, it was shown that The Schism is no more and Joe Gacy teased that this was the wrong family for Ava Raine.

Could The Bloodline need to recruit Ava Raine to combat Rhea Ripley's current hold over WWE?

Ava Raine has proved that she has a lot to offer throughout her time in NXT, and she could now finally be ready to make the step up to the main roster.

Of course, her move was clearly fast-tracked following the release of half of her former stable, but this could be the boost that she needs to be taken under the wing of Roman Reigns and truly excel with her family.

Given The Rock's recent return, Ava could really make her mark on SmackDown and pick up where he left off. Roman is in need of recruits, and there are many women in WWE who could join The Bloodline at the minute, including Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, and The Rock's own daughter.

Do you think Roman Reigns will make his return to WWE with a new recruit in tow to combat Rhea Ripley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

