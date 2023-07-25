Rhea Ripley might get involved in a new romantic relationship with a current champion, according to Google AI

Rhea Ripley has proven that she can do whatever she has to in order to protect her interests. As part of Judgment Day, she ensured the faction stayed together, despite the fact that there was a lot of tension at one time between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. According to Google AI, she might have a new relationship on the horizon.

Currently, Ripley is in a romantic relationship with Dominik Mysterio on-screen. The pair have worked brilliantly together, and this has led to Mysterio quickly becoming one of the best heels in WWE. However, as has been seen, there is tension within the Judgment Day that will come to a head in the future and inevitably see them all split apart.

While this could lead to Ripley and Mysterio staying together still, there’s a chance that they end up separated.

In such a situation, according to Google AI, there’s a chance that Rhea Ripley and Gunther enter into a romantic storyline. Both stars are heels. Ripley would be a perfect addition to Imperium as well, lending the group something different.

While she has the in-ring ability that the faction demands of its members, Ripley also has that unique charisma that would add to the group as a whole and lend itself to several potentially great storylines.

It would also be interesting to see a new side of Gunther’s character if he is in a romantic relationship.

Google AI made a prediction about Rhea Ripley

While Google AI has predicted it, in reality, this seems unlikely at this time.

Rhea Ripley has a big challenge in front of her in WWE

While Rhea Ripley has been dominant so far, defeating both Natalya and Zelina Vega to defend her Women’s World Championship, a misstep in the last show might finally see her in trouble. Ripley attacked and injured Raquel Rodriguez, costing her and Liv Morgan their Women's Tag Team Championship.

While Morgan would attack Ripley later that night, it seems very likely that the last of the feud has not been seen yet. Raquel Rodriguez is certainly a formidable opponent for anyone, and Ripley might have bitten off more than she can chew.

