Rhea Ripley to miss WrestleMania 41 after what happened on RAW after Elimination Chamber? Potential WWE booking explored

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley put the Women’s World Championship on the line against IYO SKY on the latest episode of RAW. While Mami was confident about facing Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41, she ended up losing the title to SKY and will potentially miss out on a trip to Las Vegas for The Show of Shows.

The Eradicator and IYO SKY were locked in an equal fight this week on Monday Night RAW. While the two stars wrestled for the title, the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner, Bianca Belair, was watching the match with the commentators.

The final moments of the match saw Rhea Ripley carrying the Damage CTRL member to the top rope for a Riptide. However, instead of executing her finisher, Mami took a moment to taunt The EST of WWE. This small window allowed SKY to recover and throw Ripley down. The Japanese superstar followed it with an Over The Moonsault to win the match.

Rhea Ripley was seen crawling at ringside in despair as the Damage CTRL member held the title high and celebrated her win. Since the Elimination Chamber is over, there are no premium live events left before WrestleMania 41 arrives.

Thus, unless a special title rematch is scheduled between Ripley and SKY, the former is likely to miss The Show of Shows. WWE has also been very clear about their direction heading into WrestleMania and had categorically stated that the winner of the Ripley vs SKY match would be facing Belair at The Show of Shows. Therefore, Mami could well and truly be on her way out of this year's WrestleMania.

With the popularity she enjoys, it does feel a bit unlikely that the promotion would not have her on the card. However, if the latest events on RAW are anything to go by, the star is not in WWE's plans for their biggest show of the year.

Rhea Ripley could turn heel and go after IYO SKY

Rhea Ripley looked devastated after her loss to IYO SKY. The Aussie was poised to win the match but lost it due to a moment of distraction. Since Mami is now on the verge of missing WrestleMania 41, she could turn heel out of frustration and attack The Genius of The SKY.

Speaking in a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond, Mami said that she was furious. However, while none of her anger was aimed at SKY and some of it was aimed at Bianca Belair, almost all of it was aimed at herself. She highlighted that she became careless despite knowing that she had never beaten the Damage CTRL member before.

She also added that she should have learnt her lesson by now since she has already lived episodes of distraction against Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day. Thus, it can be safely said that The Eradicator is in a bad headspace, which could cause her to turn heel.

Rhea Ripley could possibly injure the Damage CTRL member ahead of her match in Las Vegas or try to cost her the title. Additionally, she could also try to invoke her rematch clause at next week’s RAW, which will be held at Madison Square Garden.

She could also target The Miracle Kid. After all, she is the reason this match took place, as Mami had accidentally cost IYO SKY her Elimination Chamber spot against The Judgment Day member. Only time will tell what Ripley will do in the future and if she will head to WrestleMania 41.

