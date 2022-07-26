Rhea Ripley breaks silence after RAW return, mocks WWE legend

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has broken her silence after The Judgment Day brutally assaulted Rey Mysterio during his 20th anniversary celebration.

Rhea Ripley became The Eradicator when she decided to join forces with The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash. After siding with Finn Balor and Damien Priest, the trio removed Edge from the stable. Last night, Ripley returned to WWE programming during the 20th anniversary celebration of Rey Mysterio.

After The Mysterios defeated The Judgment Day, Ripley showed up backstage and attacked Aliyah, Dominik, and Rey Mysterio along with Balor and Priest. Later, she attacked Mysterio for the second time when he was being attended to by the medical staff. After the event, she went on Twitter and continued to mock the legend:

"Booyaka Booyaka I’m your Papi #WWERAW #TheJudgmentDay"

Ripley and the members of The Judgment Day have been mocking The Mysterios for weeks. A No Disqualification tag team match is set to take place between the two teams for WWE SummerSlam.

Rhea Ripley returned to WWE RAW after six weeks

Ripley began the year by teaming up with Liv Morgan. However, their partnership didn't last as she turned on Morgan. Later, she joined The Judgment Day and feuded with her former partner.

In June, she competed in a fatal four-way match and became the number one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. The two superstars were supposed to face each other at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, but the bout was canceled as Ripley was injured.

Ripley had brain and mouth injuries to tend which canceled the title match between The Eradicator and The EST of WWE. There was no timeline mentioned about Ripley's return as the injuries were undisclosed.

Last night, Ripley made her return, attacking The Mysterios and ruining their celebration. She appeared for the first time in six weeks on WWE programming and reunited with her stablemates. Fans are excited to see her return to action after weeks.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will become RAW Women's Champion in 2022? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

