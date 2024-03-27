Rhea Ripley must beware of a shocking betrayal at WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley is going to WrestleMania 40 to defend her World Championship, which she won at the same event last year. However, the dynamics could change drastically this year, which could lead to her losing her title.

The Eradicator could be at the receiving end at WrestleMania 40 courtesy of interference from Liv Morgan and a possible betrayal from Dominik Mysterio during her Women's World Title defense against Becky Lynch.

Earlier this month, Liv Morgan promised to take everything away from Mami. This possibly includes the Women's World Championship, her top superstar status, and possibly her greatest ally in the form of Dirty Dom.

Mysterio and Ripley haven't been together as frequently as they were last year. This could have possibly led to friction between the couple. Mysterio was unhappy with Mami when she wasn't ringside in his match against Ricochet. Sensing this as an opportunity, Morgan could lure Dominik Mysterio away from his "Mami.''

The Women's World Champion is so focused on her WrestleMania opponent that she has no idea that the above two dangers could destroy her legendary title reign. She also has a third threat in Nia Jax that can pounce on her at any time, given their recent history.

How does Buddy Muprhy feel about the relationship between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley?

Rhea Ripely and Dominik Mysterio have been together on screen for over a year now. While both superstars are effortless on-screen, they have their respective partners outside too.

Speaking on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Rhea Ripley said her fiance and ex-WWE superstar Buddy Matthews is very calm about the whole situation.

"He’s so chill with it, and like, he loves Dom as well. So, yeah, he doesn’t mind at all, which is amazing because it makes my life at home and work so much easier,'' said Rhea Ripley.

This could very much be a possibility and the proof is WWE Hall of Fame 2023. During the show, the cameras showed Rhea Ripley and Dom Mysterio sitting together and then their infamous walk during Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame speech.

However, not many know, that Buddy Matthews was sitting on the left of Ripley and Dominik. Kudos to the camera team, not many people noticed that, and it looked like just Rhea and Dom were there.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if the on-screen pairing of Mami and Dirty Dom stays intact after The Show of Shows this April.

