Rhea Ripley must bring back an iconic stipulation after 19 years against Liv Morgan when she returns to WWE

Rhea Ripley may have wanted to switch off the television during the final moments of WWE RAW this week, as Liv Morgan had a cruel plan in store for Mami. Could the latest controversial incident on the red brand lead to the recreation of an unforgettable WWE match from 19 years ago?

Morgan defended her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match, after The Man invoked her rematch clause, last night on RAW. Once again, an accidental interference from Dominik Mysterio helped Morgan pick a huge win.

After the main event, Morgan stunned fans by kissing Dominik Mysterio, raising questions over Rhea Ripley's potential reaction when she returns. Interestingly, Mami could draw inspiration from a classic Custody Battle between two WWE legends that also involved Dominik Mysterio.

The iconic match from 19 years ago

One of the most memorable matches in WWE history saw Rey Mysterio and late superstar Eddie Guerrero lock horns in a Ladder Match for the custody of the then-7-year-old Dominik Mysterio. In an instantly classic storyline, the future champion was central to his father's highly personal feud with his friend-turned-foe.

History could repeat itself for Dirty Dom, only this time two female superstars would be fighting for him. It would be a fun throwback for the creative team to explore, especially if they can make interesting new tweaks to serve the rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan in an epic Ladder Match

A backstage brawl with Liv Morgan initially caused Rhea Ripley's injury, which forced her to relinquish the Women's World Championship. Technically, Mami never lost the title that currently rests on Morgan's shoulders.

Rhea Ripley is expected to engage in a brutal feud with Morgan upon her return, and we could see them lock horns for the gold on multiple occasions. The final decider between the two could see both superstars compete in a massive Ladder Match, where Dominik Mysterio is added to the stipulation alongside the Women's World Championship.

Dominik Mysterio finally chooses between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley's chemistry with Dominik Mysterio was incredible when they regularly appeared on WWE television together. The latter's equation with Liv Morgan could change as their storyline progresses in Mami's absence on Monday Night RAW.

It will be interesting to see if Morgan and Ripley compete in a Ladder Match with Dominik Mysterio at its center. Only this time, Dom will have the power to change the results, and he may finally pick between Morgan and Ripley. His influence in this match could help drive the storyline forward while also giving fans an intense yet entertaining rivalry for the women's title.

