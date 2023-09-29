Rhea Ripley needs to return this week on WWE RAW to set up major showdown

Rhea Ripley's absence from WWE's weekly shows has become evident, and it's causing issues between the members of The Judgment Day and the stable's well-wisher, JD McDonagh.

Earlier this year, Ripley began her rise in the women's division. She was the first woman to enter the Women's Royal Rumble match after Beth Phoenix speared her during the Men's match. The Nightmare won the Rumble after she lasted for over an hour and eliminated seven other superstars from the match.

Later, she went to the Grandest Stage of Them All and won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair. After her win, Rhea Ripley was drafted to the red brand, and she returned to Monday Night RAW with the blue brand's title, which was later rebranded as the Women's World Championship.

However, it's high time that Rhea Ripley returned to Monday Night RAW to fix the issues in her house and go after the woman who blindsided her after her title match against Raquel Rodriguez. Mami needs to set up a one-on-one title match against Nia Jax at Fastlane 2023.

Why should Rhea Ripley defend her title against Nia Jax at WWE Fastlane 2023?

Earlier this year, Nia Jax made her return to the company and entered the Women's Royal Rumble match. It took a bunch of superstars and a Riptide from Rhea Ripley to eliminate The Irresistible Force from the match. Unfortunately for Mami, Jax didn't forget about the elimination.

After becoming the Women's World Champion on Monday Night RAW, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day was dominating her division, She even injured Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, Rodriguez was able to return from her injury and went after the champion.

The two met at Payback 2023, but The Nightmare was able to sneak a win with the help of Dominik Mysterio. Therefore, management decided to ban the current North American Champion from the ring during their rematch. However, Nia Jax returned and attacked both women after the title bout on RAW.

Mami's dominance has been in question ever since The Irresistible Force returned to WWE. Rhea Ripley once again needs to prove herself to the fans and remind them about the sheer force that she is by challenging and possibly defeating Nia Jax at WWE Fastlane 2023.

Do you want to see Jax vs. Mami at WWE Fastlane 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.