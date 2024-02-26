Rhea Ripley needs to sit down with Dominik Mysterio to discuss a serious issue involving him

It's time for Rhea Ripley to have a serious talk with Dominik Mysterio about his current standing on the main roster.

Dominik is one of the hottest acts on WWE TV today. He has been insanely over as a heel since joining The Judgment Day and still gets massive boos on a regular basis. Something is off, though, and it needs to be addressed in a private setting.

A year ago, Dominik was involved in an incredibly personal feud with his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. This feud led to a match between the two stars at WrestleMania 39, with Rey picking up the victory. The match had been built up for months on end and was one of the most anticipated battles on the Road to 'Mania.

Fast forward to now, and Dominik isn't doing anything of note on the Road to WrestleMania XL. In the last four months, Dominik has won only one singles match. It was against The Miz on an episode of RAW. He is doing fine as a member of The Judgment Day, but someone of his caliber should've been involved in a major program heading into The Show of Shows.

Rhea Ripley needs to do what is needed and sit down with Dominik for a private chat. The Nightmare must tell Dominik that he won't reach main event status anytime soon if he keeps languishing on the mid-card. She needs to further tell him that she is set to compete in a massive title match against Becky Lynch at 'Mania, and he needs to think fast before he ends up in a pre-show match at the mega event.

Rhea Ripley recently headlined Elimination Chamber: Perth

Contrary to Dominik, WWE has been pushing Rhea Ripley like never before. She recently headlined Elimination Chamber: Perth and defeated Nia Jax to retain the Women's World Title.

On the same night, Becky Lynch survived a grueling women's Elimination Chamber match against some of WWE's toughest women in Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Tiffany Stratton. She is scheduled to wrestle Ripley at The Show of Shows and could very well headline Night One.

Are you noticing the lack of a proper direction for Dominik on the road to WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section below.