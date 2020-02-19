Rhea Ripley discusses Bianca Belair potentially being added to WrestleMania match [Exclusive]

Might Rhea R ipley's WrestleMania match become a Triple Threat?

t WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley will make history when the NXT Women's Champion defends her gold against Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair, marking the first time the title has ever been defended on the Grandest Stage of Them All and the first-ever active NXT Superstar to have a singles match at WrestleMania.

If speculation is to be believed, though, that match may not be a singles match, with the WWE Universe clamouring for Rhea Ripley's most recent challenger, Bianca Belair, to be added to the mix.

Belair has been an integral cog in the Ripley-Flair rivalry thus far, as well as having an incredible showing in the Royal Rumble match against eventual winner Flair among others. But what does the champion think about having another body in the match which would, statistically, reduce her chance of leaving with the title?

Well, Rhea Ripley says she'd welcome the addition!

At WrestleMania, you're due to make history when you defend the NXT Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, but there's been a lot of speculation online that the match may become a Triple Threat Match. How would you feel if Bianca Belair was added to the match?

If they add Bianca Belair to it, I honestly don't mind. I love fighting Bianca, and if she got put into the match, I'd be all for it. I'm not going to argue about it and say that she doesn't deserve it, because she does deserve it. She deserves her WrestleMania moment and, if she gets added to it, I'm not going to complain.

