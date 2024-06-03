Rhea Ripley has one thing that Liv Morgan will NEVER be able to take away from her

There is something that Rhea Ripley possesses that Liv Morgan will never be able to take away from her. Fans are aware that Morgan is on a quest to take everything from The Nightmare and is calling it the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour."

Morgan has already taken the Women's World Championship that Ripley recently vacated. Mami had to relinquish the belt after suffering an injury at the hands of Morgan and taking a hiatus. Morgan is now trying to take Dominik Mysterio from Ripley and kissed him on last week's RAW in a shocking moment. One of the points below will discuss how Morgan seems to be succeeding in taking Dom Doma away from Mami as well.

There's one thing, though, that Liv Morgan will never be able to take away from Rhea Ripley, and it's the bond that she shares with Damian Priest. No matter how much Liv tries, she will never succeed in turning Priest against Ripley.

Liv Morgan is seemingly succeeding in taking Dominik Mysterio away from Rhea Ripley

After taking Ripley's belt, Liv is now trying to take Dominik from her and is seemingly succeeding, too. Liv kissed Dirty Dom on last week's RAW and fans noticed that the latter seemingly wasn't happy at all.

On the other hand, Dom Dom has been liking Liv's social media posts for a while now. If he is loyal to Mami, why is Dominik reacting to her arch-rival's posts? This could be an indication that Ripley has already lost Dominik to Liv Morgan.

Damian Priest considers Rhea Ripley his little sister

Priest has the utmost love and respect for Ripley. In an interview on Out Of Character, he heaped big praise on her and called her his little sister.

Priest also said that he was proud of Ripley's win over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. He added that her win made him emotional considering how hard she's worked for the same.

Rhea Ripley says she and Damian Priest have been through a lot together

In an interview with Peter Rosenberg, Ripley spoke about her relationship with Priest. She revealed that the duo has been the best of friends since their NXT days and that they've been through everything together.

Priest has a soft spot for Ripley and is quite protective of her due to the fact that he considers her his sister. There's no way that Morgan will be able to put cracks in their relationship if she ever attempts to do so.