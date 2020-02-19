Rhea Ripley opens up about her WrestleMania match being Vince McMahon's idea [Exclusive]

Rhea Ripley said Vince McMahon's faith in her is incredible

Rhea Ripley has had an incredibly impressive year in WWE. From holding the NXT UK Women's Championship to dethroning Shayna Baszler and becoming the NXT Women's Champion - recording victories over the likes of Sasha Banks and Charlotte along the way - the 23-year-old can no longer be described as a prospect or an up-and-comer. Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly a star.

That opinion seems to be one shared by Triple H, Paul Heyman, and even Vince McMahon, with Triple H confirming recently that Ripley's match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania came from the very mind of one Mr McMahon!

I had the pleasure of speaking with Rhea Ripley and asking what it means to have the powers that be in WWE have such faith in her ability.

Triple H recently said the decision for you vs Charlotte at 'Mania was Vince McMahon's idea. How does it feel to know that the people at the very top, like Triple H and Vince McMahon, have such faith in you?

It's insane to think that all the higher-ups think so highly of me, especially coming from Adelaide, Australia to now being a part of WWE and having people like Triple H - who was the reason I started wrestling - to have him and Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman actually enjoy what I'm doing and believe in me - it's a wonderful feeling, and I don't know how to put it into words. It just makes me feel very special and proud of how far I've come in this business - and how much work, time and effort, blood, sweat and tears I've put into this.

