Rhea Ripley predicts WWE NXT Championship match

Current WWE Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is no stranger to the NXT Women's Championship, and she's got a pretty confident prediction in who's going to walk away with that title tonight at WWE NXT Takeover.

One of the most dominant humans I know. @RaquelWWE will retain her NXT Womens Championship tonight! #NXTTakeOver — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 13, 2021

Rhea Ripley and Raquel González are quite familiar with one another, as the two have had plenty of battles over the past two years, including a vicious Last Woman Standing match at New Year's Evil in January.

Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler to win the NXT title in December of 2019, and would go on to hold it for nearly 100 days before dropping it to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 on either March 25th or April 6th - depending on whether you count it on the day it was taped or the day it aired. (For the record, WWE says it was in April.)

Raquel González, on the other hand, defeated Io Shirai at what you could consider NXT's WrestleMania, TakeOver: Stand and Deliver on April 7th this year. Interestingly, Io herself won the title at this very same event last year, which possibly could be a good sign for her opponent tonight, Ember Moon.

González defends the NXT Women's Championship against Moon tonight, starting at 8pm EST on NBC's Peacock streaming service.

