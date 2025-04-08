Rhea Ripley to be pulled from WrestleMania 41 after WWE star puts her out of commission? Exploring the potential

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Rhea Ripley getting added to the WrestleMania 41 Women’s World Championship bout between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair, turning it into a Triple Threat title affair. However, after what happened to Ripley on the red brand, she might be pulled out of Mania.

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair were the first to ink the contract before IYO SKY could sign, too. Both women got into an argument, totally ignoring SKY as if she wasn’t part of the bout. The Damange CTRL member even tried to separate them, but Mami shoved IYO in her face, which pissed off the champion and she landed an impactful slingshot dropkick, taking both Ripley and Belair out, making her presence felt.

However, fans are now concerned about Rhea Ripley’s well-being and are wondering whether she got injured during the scary spot as Mami’s nose viciously struck Belair’s shoulder. Many felt she might have injured her nose. However, most likely, this is not the case; neither WWE nor Ripley has reacted to the spreading rumor. In the realm of possibility, if Ripley has sustained injury, she could be pulled out of the Mania bout for not being medically cleared.

Mami could then directly rush between SKY and Belair’s match with a contract in her hand against the doctor’s advice and compete at WrestleMania 41, creating an interesting angle.

That said, the abovementioned angle is hypothetical at this point, and nothing is confirmed.

Rhea Ripley was seen for the first time following her scary spot on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley seemingly crushed her nose after taking a slingshot kick to the back of her head from IYO SKY on Monday Night RAW, and the clip has since gone viral online. Despite finally earning her WrestleMania 41 title match, fans are worried about the Nightmare.

However, it appears the former member of The Judgment Day is fine. WWE backstage interviewer and close friend of Rhea Ripley, Cathy Kelley, has shared a picture of herself with Mami, marking it as the Nightmare’s first appearance since the incident. The Aussie superstar looked okay, although her nose appeared red, suggesting the spot was scary but that she was okay.

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching and Ripley finally getting inserted into the title match, it will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the Women’s World Championship storyline.

