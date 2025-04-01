Rhea Ripley to be punished by WWE and pulled from WrestleMania 41 following her actions? Potential twist explored

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley challenged IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship on this week’s episode of RAW. The title rematch, however, ended in a double disqualification. This meant that SKY retained the title. Due to this, Mami went into a violent frenzy, owing to which she could be punished and pulled out of WrestleMania 41.

Bianca Belair was appointed as the special guest referee for the Rhea Ripley versus IYO SKY match on RAW. The winner of the match would have faced the EST of WWE at the Show of Shows for the Women’s World Championship.

Mami successfully landed a Riptide and had the Damage CTRL member pinned for almost 12 seconds. However, Belair lay outside the ring during this time, knocked out by a kick from Ripley just before she landed her finisher. Following this, even SKY accidentally hit Belair, due to which, she rang the bell, disqualifying both women.

Because of this, the Japanese star retained the championship. Infuriated, Rhea Ripley attacked SKY and Belair, slamming the special guest referee on the canvas with a top-rope Riptide. She was seen holding the Women’s World Championship as the episode ended.

This is another occasion where Mami lost her cool and attacked IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. Thus, she has actively tried to jeopardize a high-stakes match scheduled for WrestleMania 41.

Owing to this, WWE could punish and suspend her from television like Kevin Owens some weeks ago or levy a heavy monetary fine on her. While the odds of this are low since The Eradicator commands a lot of star power, and a suspension could lead to backlash from her fans, all of this is speculation so far.

Rhea Ripley believes Bianca Belair cheated her out of a win once again

After her title match fiasco, Rhea Ripley appeared in a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond. She was asked about her thoughts on what happened, and she blamed Bianca Belair for making her lose on purpose while she already had the match won.

Ripley also said that, as a result, she would keep targeting The EST of WWE from now on till she gets a WrestleMania 41 title match.

“She's screwing me out of WrestleMania once again because she is scared of me. She is scared that I'm going to absolutely destroy her. That is what happened. And you know what? It's gonna continue to happen. I'm gonna continue to ruin Bianca Belair until I get exactly what I want because this is absolute cr*p. Every single time,” said Mami.

She also said that she warned both IYO SKY and Bianca Belair that WrestleMania wasn’t out of her grasp just yet. It would be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley gets reprimanded or eventually gets a ticket to Las Vegas to win the Women’s World Championship back.

