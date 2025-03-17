Rhea Ripley to quit WWE, Jade Cargill suspended? - 5 things that could happen during the IYO SKY / Bianca Belair contract signing on RAW

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair had a heated segment on last week's WWE RAW, and a contract signing has been set for this week's show. Fans could be up for a dose of drama.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley had a heated interaction with Belair, and in the process, the two disrespected the Women's World Champion, IYO SKY. This led to both of them receiving slaps from the champion. Mami's heat with the two stars might not matter as a contract signing is set for tonight's episode of the red brand to officialize the one-on-one match for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

With that said, fans could witness chaos tonight in Belgium. Here are five things that could happen.

#5. Rhea Ripley gets added to the match at WrestleMania 41

After Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber, she sat at the commentary desk during Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship defense against IYO SKY on WWE RAW. She had a physical interaction with Mami, thus distracting her and seemingly contributing to her loss.

Considering she unfairly lost her title, Adam Pearce could acknowledge it and add her to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41, thus making it a Triple Threat bout.

#4. Jade Cargill could appear on WWE RAW; get suspended from the company?

Jade Cargill returned at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 to attack Naomi, and on this week's episode of SmackDown, she revealed she saw the former Women's Champion run away after her attack.

One key detail fans must notice is that Jade didn't say anything about Bianca Belair. So, after all, there is still a chance Bianca was also involved in the planning of that accident. On this week's WWE RAW, fans could witness unseen footage revealing The EST being involved in the assault of Jade Cargill.

If that happens, The Storm could appear tonight and put Bianca Belair through the contract signing table, thus provoking Adam Pearce to suspend her for trying to destroy a WrestleMania 41 match.

#3. Mami could get her rematch with IYO SKY

As aforementioned, Rhea Ripley controversially lost her title to IYO SKY. While Adam Pearce might not add her to the WrestleMania 41 match, there is a chance she will get another shot at the title before the Show of Shows.

During the contract signing, The Eradicator could request Adam Pearce to give her a rematch with IYO SKY next week. He could agree, thus giving her a much-deserved shot at the Women's World Championship. Bianca Belair could also be banned from ringside this time to ensure no shenanigans occur.

#2. IYO SKY and Bianca Belair could ensure they go one-on-one at WrestleMania 41

As discussed earlier, there is a chance Rhea Ripley will get added to the Women's World Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 41. If that happens, fans should understand that it will be a disadvantage for both IYO SKY and Bianca Belair, as they will not have to be pinned to lose the match.

Understanding the scenario, Bianca and IYO could team up on WWE RAW during the contract signing segment. They could assault The Eradicator to take her out of the equation, thus ensuring a one-on-one match for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Rhea Ripley quits WWE?

We have already discussed several ways Rhea could ensure she gets a Women's World Championship opportunity on or before WWE WrestleMania 41. However, it might not happen.

Mami could appear during the contract signing on WWE RAW to request Adam Pearce to award her a shot against IYO SKY. Things could take a wild turn if the General Manager rejects the appeal. Rhea Ripley could get disheartened, realizing she may not win the Women's World Championship in the near future.

She could shock everyone by announcing that she would quit WWE if she didn't get another opportunity at the Women's World Championship. The moment will create excellent intrigue, keeping fans hooked as to how Rhea will return and potentially get what she wants.

