Rhea Ripley to replace Damian Priest and Finn Balor with 3 former champions in The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility 

WWE could be planning a massive swerve in The Judgment Day program as Rhea Ripley could replace Damian Priest and Finn Balor with three former champions in the coming days.

The three stars in question are none other than Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain. For those unaware, AOP is reportedly set to return shortly to align with Kross on WWE SmackDown. The company teased the same on the latest episode of the blue brand.

On another note, WWE has also been teasing The Judgment Day's implosion for the last few months. While nothing has come of it so far, things may change in the new year.

There's no denying that the heel stable has wreaked havoc on WWE RAW. However, their domination has been limited to the red brand. Hence, Rhea Ripley could look to gain control of the blue brand by recruiting three new SmackDown members in her faction.

The creative team could have Ripley, alongside JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio, turn on Priest and Balor, kicking them out of the faction, given the recent tensions. Following that, The Eradicator could replace the duo with Kross and AOP in The Judgment Day.

It can be argued that Balor and Priest have gained enough momentum to be pushed as singles stars and don't need the heel faction anymore. Hence, it wouldn't be wrong if WWE decided to replace them with Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain in The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley believes The Judgment Day could eclipse The Bloodline in WWE

Rhea Ripley is of the opinion that The Judgment Day has what it takes to become the most dominant faction in WWE.

In an earlier interview with Connor Casey of ComicBook.com, The Eradicator said her faction could surpass the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline to become the most potent group in the company.

"I 100% think that we could. I think that we could overdo the Bloodline, too. I think we could take over and prove why we are the most dominant force here in the WWE. At the end of the day, they might be blood, but we’re family," Rhea Ripley said.

