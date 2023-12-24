Rhea Ripley to replace Dominik Mysterio with former champion in The Judgment Day? Exploring "Dirty" Dom's potential exit from the group 

WWE could be planning a massive swerve in the coming days as Rhea Ripley may replace Dominik Mysterio with a former champion in The Judgment Day.

The superstar in question is none other than R-Truth. As fans know, Dominik Mysterio lost his NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline. Following his loss, ex-con Dom lashed out at Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day members for not being in his corner during an all-important clash.

Given how things unfolded in the ring, an irate Dom could hit back at Mami by potentially costing her the Women's World Title at WWE RAW Day 1. Given Dominik is one of the biggest heels on the main roster currently, it can be argued that he doesn't need The Judgment Day anymore, and the company could now push him as a singles star.

Therefore, Dom could betray Rhea, laying down the breadcrumbs for his exit from the group. If that is indeed the case, this could lead to Ripley ending up replacing Dirty Dom with the self-claimed Judgment Day member, R-Truth.

As fans may know, Truth defeated JD McDonagh on the previous episode of WWE RAW in a "Loser Leaves The Judgment Day" match. Given he has now proven his worth, Rhea Ripley could have the former 24/7 Champion replace Dominik in the heel faction.

However, it's important to note that these are mere speculations and fans will have to wait for WWE RAW Day 1 to see how things unfold.

WWE legend praises The Judgment Day member, Dominik Mysterio

Wrestling veteran and WWE legend, Mickie James recently heaped high praise on Dominik Mysterio for his commendable work on the main roster.

Speaking on an earlier edition of Busted Open Radio, James admired "Dirty" Dom's work as a heel before hailing him as an "incredible" young talent.

"Dom is incredible. I know he’s a bad guy and we’re supposed to hate him. I’m going, ‘Where did he train?’ It’s not like we watched Dominik on the independents, or in a smaller organisation where we knew Dom was training to be a wrestler prior to showing up on WWE television. The natural ability, the little things that you can see him doing that he looks like he’s a 10-20 year veteran out there. We’re going to look back, as we do in wrestling, 10 ten years from now, you’re going to say Dominik Mysterio is one of the greats, and it’s crazy to think about," she said. (H/T- WrestleTalk.com)

