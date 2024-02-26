Rhea Ripley to replace Finn Balor and Damian Priest with an Australian tag team? Exploring the chances

Rhea Ripley could soon lead a new faction into the company to continue her dominance. However, these superstars are two people you may not have expected in your wildest dreams. Since joining The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has risen to a level no one thought she could ever reach. Since joining WWE, Mami has always found a way to evolve. However, she could now surprise the world with one more step towards evolution.

We have hardly seen Rhea Ripley involved with The Judgment Day recently. The Women's World Champion is rarely seen in backstage segments and spends most of her time alone. Following her historic victory at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Mami could be thinking about her next step with the help of fellow Aussie wrestlers. The wrestlers in question are Gabriel Aeros and Eli Theseus.

Before her Women's World Championship match against Nia Jax this past Saturday, Rhea Ripley posted a picture with Gabriel Aeros & Eli Theseus. These two superstars are Australian-grown pro wrestlers creating waves in the indies.

The Judgment Day is a group of equals. However, Ripley could now be at that stage of her career where she is ready to be the one calling the shots, as seen in multiple JD segments backstage over the months.

The Australian superstar could bring in Gabriel Aeros & Eli Theseus and re-design the heel faction by removing Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The move could elevate her to a never-before-seen position.

Rhea Ripley comments on Becky Lynch's win at Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley had a surreal moment at the 2024 Elimination Chamber. Not only did she headline the show in her native country, but she also retained her Women's World title in front of her family and friends. However, it's all in the past, and Mami must focus on the task ahead.

After the culmination of the PLE, Ripley was in a backstage interview with Byron Saxton, where she commented on Becky Lynch's victory in the Women's Elimination Chamber and their upcoming match at WrestleMania 40.

"I was watching very, very closely. I think heading into WrestleMania against Becky Lynch is a real bucket-list moment. I’ve nearly knocked off everyone in the Horsewomen, and Becky’s the last one. I haven’t stepped in the room with her since NXT and by Shayna Baszler, so we’ve never had a finish to our match. So I think it’s very fitting that it happens at Mania, and I hope that Becky is ready. Otherwise, her nightmares are gonna become a reality, and Mami’s gonna end up on top just like she always damn does,” said Rhea Ripley. [1:33 onwards]

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch is a match for the ages, and fans are hoping for a memorable clash between the heavyweights. It would be interesting to see if The Man manages to end Mami's reign as Women's World Champion at The Show of Shows this April.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will shake up The Judgment Day in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40? Share your views in the comments section below.