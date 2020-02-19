Rhea Ripley reveals her thoughts on Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch [Exclusive]

Rhea Ripley loves brutality!

One of the most controversial storylines in WWE recently was undoubtedly Shayna Baszler biting a chunk out of Becky Lynch's neck. Whether positive or negative, the segment most definitely got WWE fans worldwide talking!

One person who's very familiar with both women, having wrestled Becky Lynch in NXT and dethroned the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, is the current NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair in a historic match at WrestleMania, and it looks like we may just be heading for a match between Lynch and Baszler on the Grandest Stage of Them All as well. That's if Baszler can overcome the odds and win the No. 1 Contender's Match at Elimination Chamber.

Of course, I had to ask the Queen of Brutality just what her thoughts were on the segment that seems to have divided wrestling fans all over the globe.

Was this brutal segment too much for Rhea Ripley? Of course not!

You're scheduled to make history at WrestleMania when you defend your NXT Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. There's another match we're seemingly heading towards for that historic night featuring Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler. Now, you're very familiar with both women and you're no stranger to brutality, so I need to ask, what were your thoughts on Shayna biting Becky?

[Rhea laughs]

It's interesting! Actually, I thought it was pretty cool. Shayna is a badass and for her to go out there and bite Becky Lynch - I love that sort of stuff! I was very excited to see it. I can't lie about that at all, I thought it was cool!

[Rhea continues laughing]

