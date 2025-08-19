Rhea Ripley’s actions on WWE RAW might have serious consequences

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has seemingly gotten herself into a big mess. The Eradicator decided to save her friend, IYO SKY, from Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez on this week’s episode of RAW. While she successfully warded off the members of her former faction, The Judgment Day, she may have triggered a potential meltdown between SKY and the Kabuki Warriors.Asuka got furious at Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY backstageAhead of facing Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match on this week’s RAW, IYO SKY asked Asuka and Kairi Sane to let her take care of things on her own. Obeying, the Kabuki Warriors remained backstage. However, after her win, SKY got double-teamed by Rodriguez and Perez.This prompted Rhea Ripley to run down the ramp to the rescue of the former Damage CTRL member. After the save, SKY and Mami were seen backstage, where the Aussie apologized for getting involved despite SKY’s wishes to deal with things on her own. In response, however, the Japanese star thanked Mami.This was overheard by the Kabuki Warriors, who walked in on their conversation. Asuka even got furious at Ripley and SKY, asking her the latter why Mami was allowed to help her when they were not. This resulted in an argument between The Empress of Tomorrow and Rhea Ripley.Frustrated, IYO SKY asked the two not to fight and stormed out. However, the animosity on Asuka’s face remained as she walked out after telling Rhea Ripley to stay out of their business. This development could result in the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble winner turning on SKY soon, especially when tonight’s events are seen in the context of what happened last week.Asuka has already gotten in a fight with IYO SKYLast week on WWE RAW, IYO SKY fought Roxanne Perez in a singles match. Prior to her bout, Asuka and Kairi Sane offered to be present at the ringside for her. However, The Genius of the SKY turned them down and asked them to stay backstage. Ignoring this, however, the Kabuki Warriors rushed to the ring to help the former Women’s World Champion.This resulted in Roxanne sneaking away with a roll-up pinfall victory, as Asuka and Sane ended up killing the momentum SKY had built. Backstage, the former Women’s Money in the Bank winner questioned her friends on why they came out when she had asked them to stay put.This angered The Empress of Tomorrow, who shoved the former Women’s World Champion and stormed out. Additionally, instead of having a word with IYO SKY, she followed Asuka instead, signalling that her allegiance lies with the 43-year-old.While this week’s incident with Rhea Ripley may have added more fuel to the fire, the former four-time women’s champion had shown signs that she already harbors ill will against SKY.Asuka gave the cold shoulder to IYO SKY following her returnAsuka had been on a year-long injury hiatus before returning for the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament. After she made it to the finals, IYO SKY met the fellow Japanese star backstage. She enthusiastically said that if The Empress of Tomorrow won the QOTR, the two of them could face each other for the Women’s World Championship.The Genius of the SKY even mentioned that a title match between the two was something they talked about when they were in Damage CTRL. Unimpressed and cold, Asuka reminded the then-Women’s World Champion that they weren’t in Damage CTRL anymore.After her QOTR loss at Night of Champions to Jade Cargill, the 43-year-old teamed up with Kairi Sane to compete for the Women’s Tag Team Championship at Evolution 2025. While Asuka is seemingly on good terms with Sane, she never addressed her rude behavior with SKY.Thus, Rhea Ripley’s involvement may have been another domino in Asuka’s relationship with IYO SKY. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former Damage CTRL members.