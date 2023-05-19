Rhea Ripley's former rival should be the biggest threat to her title reign at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Rhea Ripley silenced the haters who doubted her abilities when she beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. After redeeming herself, The Eradicator is looking forward to facing new challengers on the red brand.

Mami is known to dominate and overpower superstars in the women's division and display her brute strength on several male wrestlers as well. However, the biggest threat to Ripley's title reign is none other than Piper Niven, who should challenge her to a match for the title at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley dominated the Women's Royal Rumble and ended up winning the match which punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39. She ended up choosing Charlotte Flair as the two stars had unfinished business from WrestleMania 36 and The Eradicator won the title and the match.

Earlier this month, Mami was drafted to Monday Night RAW with the SmackDown Women's Championship, and she later successfully defended the title against Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash 2023. After Night of Champions, Piper Niven should challenge Rhea Ripley to a title match at Money in the Bank 2023.

Why should Piper Niven be Rhea Ripley's next challenger at WWE Money in the Bank?

In 2017, Rhea Ripley was signed with the company as she performed at the inaugural Mae Young Classic. The following year she reinvented her character and became a part of the NXT UK roster where she ended up becoming the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion.

After losing the title, she spent most of her year feuding with Piper Niven on the brand to determine who is the most dominant superstar of the developmental brand. The two exchanged victories over each other before they both parted ways and started their journey to bigger things in the company.

Mami has often overpowered competitors in the locker room in the past. However, Piper Niven will not be an easy obstacle for The Eradicator to overcome. Niven can cut down Ripley's strength and overpower her inside the squared circle as she did during their days in the developmental brand.

Piper Niven will also receive a similar welcome to Drew McIntyre at last year's Clash at The Castle. Niven should challenge her to a title match at Money in the Bank as she is the perfect opponent for Mami.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's run? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes