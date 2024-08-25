Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will take on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio next weekend at Bash in Berlin in a Mixed Tag Team Match in the hopes that their issues will finally be settled. This match was made after Dominik betrayed Mami at WWE SummerSlam this year.

That being said, it's likely there are many combustible elements in this match, with several stars likely to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest while Judgment Day could also interfere or even one of Ripley's biggest rivals could make her return.

Zelina Vega hasn't been seen on WWE TV for several weeks after being attacked by Pure Fusion Collective backstage on RAW, but she could decide to make a mark on her return, take out Rhea Ripley, and end her current feud with Liv Morgan.

Vega and Ripley collided at WWE Backlash last year and after the LWO member came up short, she has made it her mission to gain a rematch. In WWE, when it's made clear that a person is not allowed to have a rematch, they usually find a way to make it happen with shenanigans of their own.

AJ Styles attacked Cody Rhodes to get himself a rematch and now Vega could do the same to Ripley to ensure she is able to face off with Mami once again.

Zelina Vega has issues with several female stars including Rhea Ripley

Zelina Vega and Ripley have their own issues, but it's clear that Vega has some ongoing concerns with Pure Fusion Collective as well since they were the ones who attacked her several weeks ago, taking her out of action.

Right now, there are three of them and she has no backup, which could be a reason why she may go down the route of returning to pick up a rivalry with Ripley instead. It seems that Zelina wants to be used more on WWE TV and the best way to do that is by picking a fight with someone like Mami who has been featured heavily on RAW over the past few months.

