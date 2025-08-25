  • home icon
Rhea Ripley's former tag team partner to return after 10 weeks on WWE RAW and help her win? Chances explored

By Soumik Datta
Modified Aug 25, 2025 17:07 GMT
Rhea Ripley (Image credits: wwe.com)
Rhea Ripley (Image credits: wwe.com)

Rhea Ripley will be in action on tonight's WWE RAW. She will face Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez in a singles match. This won't be the first time they cross paths in a singles bout in the company.

Perez picked up a huge win on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. She defeated former WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY in a singles match and will look forward to getting her hand raised against another former Women's World Champion this week.

also-read-trending Trending

Perez's game plan could fail if another former Women's World Champion gets the green light to return on tonight's RAW. That former Women's World Champion is Liv Morgan. The Miracle Kid has been absent from the company's programming since June 16, 2025, when she suffered an injury during her match against Kairi Sane.

Amid Morgan's absence, Perez stepped up as the new tag team partner for Raquel Rodriguez. However, the duo lost the Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The Prodigy was also added to The Judgment Day and has often been accompanied by Dominik Mysterio for her tag team matches.

Liv Morgan certainly has a bone to pick with Perez and could confront her upon returning to the red brand. For those unaware, The Miracle Kid and The Nightmare were part of a tag team called Liv 4 Brutality before the latter turned heel. Hence, Morgan could help Mami win against The Prodigy. As of now, this is mere speculation.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are former tag team partners

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan began teaming up in 2022. The duo never held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship but did challenge for the title at WrestleMania 38.

Ripley betrayed Morgan on April 18, 2022, after they once again were unsuccessful in their attempt to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. This led to Ripley joining The Judgment Day.

Fast forward to 2024, and Morgan replaced Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day after she was helped by Dominik Mysterio. "Dirty" Dom made sure that The Miracle Kid retained the Women's World Championship against Mami.

Edited by Pratik Singh
