Rhea Ripley's next challenger for the Women's World Championship should be 26-year-old rising WWE Star

Rhea Ripley has been dominating WWE RAW as the Women's World Champion for months alongside 'Dirty' Dom Dom and The Judgment Day. But the WWE Universe has often criticized the lack of opponents and challenges for Mami ever since she became a champion.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match and punched her ticket for a massive rematch with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. After capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship, the title became the Women's World Championship when Mami was drafted to WWE RAW.

Apart from a handful of defenses, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has not been heavily showcased as a champion on her own. She is currently feuding with multiple women on the roster, including Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell.

The only credible challenger at the time for Rhea Ripley is none other than Lyra Valkyria from NXT. The rising star from the developmental brand has pushed Mami to her limits more than any other star from the main roster.

Why should Lyra Valkyria go after Rhea Ripley's WWE Women's World Championship?

Last year, Lyra Valkyria transitioned from NXT UK to NXT in the United States after the former was shut down. Valkyria has since faced most of the women on the developmental brand's roster and got a handful of victories over notable names in NXT.

Meanwhile, Mami and Dirty Dom Dom have become a staple on the developmental brand for a couple of weeks after Dominik Mysterio became the North American Champion. The Judgment Day has often appeared on NXT and picked fights with superstars of tomorrow.

Lately, Mami is running out of credible challengers, and a match against popular stars such as Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch won't come around until next year. Lyra Valkyria has momentum behind her after the latest episode of NXT to go after the WWE Women's World Champion.

It is highly unlikely that Lyra Valkyria will dethrone Mami in their second encounter. Nevertheless, Valkyria hasn't gone after the NXT Women's Champion yet, and facing the Women's World Champion will add more value to her stock in the company.

